BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — The Reed Justice Initiative and We Demand Justice: Free Rodney Reed have joined forces to hold a rally outside of District Attorney Brian Goertz's Bastrop office on Wednesday.

The rally started at noon and featured several speakers calling on lawmakers to stop Rodney Reed's execution, scheduled for Nov. 20.

Reed was found guilty of Stites’s 1996 murder in Bastrop County. Reed and his supporters have maintained his innocence, saying key evidence, such as the murder weapon, has never been tested for DNA.

Prosecutors, though, stand by their case and the guilty verdict, and numerous Appeals Court decisions have gone in the state’s favor, including a U.S. Supreme Court decision not to review his case.

The Reed Justice Initiative is made up of Reed's immediate family members who believe he is innocent.

The organizations created a Facebook event for the rally and posted that Reed "specifically stated at a visit this past Friday that he needed there to be a rally happening during the Bastrop hearing."

On Tuesday the Court of Appeal has postponed the hearing until further notice, but Reed's supporters confirmed the "rally will go on!" and proceeded to change the rally location, which was originally set outside of Bastrop County Jail.

The hearing was set to allow Reed's attorneys to ask a judge to void the execution order set by Senior Judge Doug Shaver in July.

Molly Oak

Reed's attorney was set to argue the motion that Judge Shaver did not have the authority to order the execution because his assignment as judge ended before he finished the case.

Reed's family and supporters believe that Judge Shaver's assignment on Rodney's case has "been improper and void since May 28, 2014."

"We're also urging Judge Campbell to void this unconstitutional November 20th execution date," said the organization's Facebook event. "Judge Campbell is known for being a fair man and it is our prayer that he can be the change in this case so we can finally actualize justice for both Rodney and Stacey."

The was rally's speakers included:

Sandra Reed – mother of Reed and president of Reed Justice Initiative

Rodrick Reed – brother of Reed and VP of Reed Justice Initiative

Rev. Al Sharpton – civil rights activist and The National Action Network founder

Lee Merritt, Esq. – civil rights attorney at The Merritt Law Firm

Brother Robert L. Muhammad – leader of Austin Nation of Islam

Mark Clements – former juvenile life without parole prisoner

Deke Pierce – former law enforcement and mobilizer of The Amicus 13

Rev. Byron Keith Green – pastor of Mount Carmel Baptist Church

Reed's execution date is still scheduled for a week from the rally.

