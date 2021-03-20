x
Rodney Reed supporters hold rally at Bastrop County Courthouse

Rodney Reed was convicted of capital murder for the 1996 death of Stacey Stites in Bastrop County. For decades, he has maintained his innocence.

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Friends and family of Rodney Reed gathered for a socially distanced rally at the Bastrop County Courthouse Saturday afternoon.

Reed was convicted of capital murder for the 1996 death of Stacey Stites in Bastrop County. For decades, he has maintained his innocence.

Reed received a stay of execution in November 2019, just days before his scheduled execution date. He is scheduled to have a new hearing on May 17.

The rally started at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Organizers said it was intended to "show Bastrop DA Brian Goertz and the court that there is overwhelming evidence of Rodney's innocence and he deserves to be free."

Read more of KVUE's extensive, Lone Star Emmy-winning coverage of Reed's case. Listen to KVUE's Texas Crime Files podcast focusing on Reed's case here or below:

