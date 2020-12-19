Family, supporters of Rodney Reed to hold socially distanced protest in Bastrop County

Death row inmate Rodney Reed is accused of raping and murdering a woman named Stacey Stites in 1996. However, he has maintained his innocence.

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Family and supporters of Rodney Reed will hold a socially distanced protest outside the Bastrop County Courthouse on Saturday afternoon.

A car caravan is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m., just days before Reed's 53rd birthday on Dec. 22, and one week after ABC's "20/20" aired a special episode about him. Organizers of the protest say it is being held to commemorate "24 birthdays he has spent locked up for a crime he did not commit." A rally was also held on Reed's birthday in 2019.

Reed is accused of raping and murdering a woman named Stacey Stites in 1996. Police said it was just days before Stites' wedding when her body was found along a highway in Bastrop County. Authorities arrested Reed after his DNA matched the DNA found inside her body.

However, Reed maintains his innocence, saying he and Stites were having a consensual affair. Reed's supporters say Stites' fiance is the one to blame.

The case gained national attention in 2019. Just days before his scheduled execution date, Reed was granted a stay following a public outcry from celebrities and advocates such as Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian West.

Stites' family believes Reed is guilty.

Read more about KVUE's extensive coverage of this case, which recently won a Lone Star Emmy. Listen to KVUE's Texas Crime Files podcast focusing on Reed's case here or below: