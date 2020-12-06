Texas Supreme Court denies Rodney Reed's request to have latest judge removed from case

The court did not list its reasons; instead, it listed the petition's denial in a published list of orders from the day.

The Texas Supreme Court denied Rodney Reed's latest request to remove the current judge from the case on Friday, June 12.

This is the third time the courts have denied Reed a new judge for this case, previously being denied in January of 2020 and December of 2019.

In February, the United States Supreme Court denied Reed's petition to have the court hear the case. An order from the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals requires the case to be heard before a Bastrop trial court.

Reed was convicted in 1998 for the rape and murder of 19-year-old Stacey Stites but has maintained his innocence.

Since his conviction, Reed's legal team has argued new evidence has come forward that they say exonerates him of the crime.