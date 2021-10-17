Attorneys in Rodney Reed case back in court Monday for closing arguments

Reed is hoping for a new trial and his lawyers argue that Stites' fiance, Jimmy Fennell, is the real killer. The Stites family believes Reed killed her.

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — After months of waiting, attorneys for the State and Rodney Reed will be back in the court room on Monday.

Reed has spent more than 20 years on death row after being convicted in 1998 for the murder of Stacey Stites. Reed was granted an evidentiary hearing, which took place for nine days in late July. A judge in Bastrop County will hear closing arguments from both sides on Monday.

Reed is hoping for a new trial and his lawyers argue that Stites' fiance, Jimmy Fennell, is the real killer. The Stites family believes Reed killed her.

After both sides make their final arguments, a judge will make a recommendation at a later date. The case will then go to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. Reed's conviction could stand; he could be granted a new trial; or he could be released from prison.

Here's a full recap of the evidentiary hearing in July.