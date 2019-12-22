BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Supporters of Central Texas inmate Rodney Reed will rally in Bastrop Sunday on his 52nd birthday.

Reed was convicted of raping and killing 19-year-old Stacey Stites more than 20 years ago on May 29, 1998. He was sentenced to death row and scheduled to be executed on Nov. 20.

An appeals court stopped his scheduled execution in November by granting him a stay. Reed's case will now be reviewed in the trial court for further development.

Reed's loved ones hope new evidence will exonerate him and said while they're happy he wasn't executed, they wish he could be spending his birthday with them.

"We are gathering to celebrate the fact that Texas did not succeed in taking his life on Nov. 20, and he could live to see another birthday and holiday season," his supporters said. "But while we are overjoyed and grateful that he is alive, we are not satisfied with this stay. He should be on the other side of those walls celebrating with us. We want his freedom!"

Sunday's rally will be held at the Bastrop County District Attorney's Office located at 804 Pecan St. It will begin at 2 p.m. Reed's family is expected to speak at the rally.

