Death row inmate Rodney Reed's longtime attorney will be stepping away from the case in order to take on a leadership position in New York City, according an article by our partners at the Austin-American Statesman.

Bryce Benjet, a former Innocence Project attorney, has been offered a position leading the newly created conviction integrity unit in the Queens District Attorney's Office, according to The Statesman.

The Statesman said the unit will be tasked with reviewing questionable convictions and have a staff dedicated to exoneration.

Back in November, Benjet's legal defense helped earn Reed a stay of execution, with the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ruling to have a judge review its claims of new evidence.

According to The Statesman, The Innocence Project will continue to represent Reed alongside New York-based attorneys from the Squire Patton Boggs law firm.

Benjet first began representing Reed as an attorney with the Texas Defender Service and continued to defend Reed while he served as a staff attorney at the Third District Court of Appeals in Austin, litigating for the Hull Hendricks law firm, according to The Statesman.

