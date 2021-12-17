In an update Saturday afternoon, police said the items were either safely removed or destroyed and that there was no longer a public safety threat.

ROCKWALL, Texas — Note: This story has been updated with more information from police Saturday.

The new owner of an abandoned storage unit made a surprising discovery that prompted police to shut down parts of a roadway near a busy shopping center and evacuate some of the surrounding area, Friday.

Rockwall police said a man had just purchased the storage unit at The Vault Storage off East Ralph Hall Parkway, but when he opened it, he found what police believe to be military-grade munitions inside.

Police said officers and the Garland Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit responded to the storage facility about 4:15 p.m. and established a safety perimeter, which was evacuated.

The evacuation affected several closed businesses, and the intersection of East Ralph Hall Parkway and Goliad had been closed. The areas have since been reopened.

In an update Saturday afternoon, police in Rockwall said any items that posed a threat had been either safely removed or destroyed. According to police, there was a controlled detonation in a nearby field around 11:15 p.m. Friday.

As for how the possible military equipment got there and whether it is legal to own, police said it's too early to know.

"Rockwall PD is grateful for the patience and understanding of the community as we worked through this scene and also to our local, state, and federal partners for their assistance with this event," the department said in a statement Saturday.