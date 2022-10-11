Rockdale ISD campuses placed on 'secure lockout' after student sends threat

The school district said a student at Rockdale Junior High used AirDrop to send an image of a threat to several other students' phones.

ROCKDALE, Texas — All campuses at Rockdale ISD were placed on “secure lockout” on Tuesday, Oct. 11, after a student at Rockdale Junior High reportedly sent a threat during lunch.

The district said the student used AirDrop to send an image of a threat to several other students’ phones. Those students shared the message with campus administrators, who then contacted district administration.

The Rockdale police were notified and all campuses were placed on “secure lockout,” meaning no one could enter or exit the campus buildings while police investigated.

“Whenever there is a threat, we have an investigative process that needs to occur,” Rockdale ISD said in a statement. “This process can seem to take a long time when you are waiting for information. The number one priority in these situations is making sure our students and staff remain safe.”

According to Rockdale ISD, police immediately began investigating to identify the students involved.

“Our students were all very cooperative, which allowed the police and administration to complete the investigation as quickly as possible,” the district said.

Information on the incident has been turned over to the Rockdale Police Department to complete a criminal investigation.

No other information is available at this time.