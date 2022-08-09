City of Round Rock considering license plate reading cameras

Other local cities have recently pressed pause on approving the cameras.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROUND ROCK, Texas — On Thursday, the Round Rock City Council will consider whether or not to install Flock Safety Cameras.

The license plate reading cameras have been a hot topic in Central Texas this summer. Buda's city council has already pumped the brakes on bringing the cameras to town.

The cameras can read license plates and take photos that police can access to solve crimes. But local leaders have questioned what other kinds of surveillance the cameras can be used for.

Discussion about the cameras was also tabled at the most recent Austin City Council meeting.

Both Buda and Austin officials said they want more information about policy for the cameras, where they would be placed and community feedback.

Meanwhile, both Williamson County and the City of Pflugerville have already approved partnerships with Flock.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube