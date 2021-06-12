Rock climber suffers serious injuries after 20-foot fall at Reimers Ranch Park

AUSTIN, Texas — A person is seriously injured after falling approximately 20 feet while rock climbing at Reimers Ranch Park.
At approximately 2:14 p.m. Saturday, Austin-Travis County EMS responded to an emergency call on 23610 Hamilton Pool Road. Bystanders on the scene reported that an adult patient had sustained serious injuries from the fall and was still located on a cliff.
ATCEMS and Lake Travis Fire and Rescue proceeded with a high-angle rescue to reach the patient and assess their injuries.
With the help of STAR Flight Travis County, ATCEMS said the patient was secured and flown to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.
No further information is currently available.
