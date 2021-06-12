Rock climber suffers serious injuries after 20-foot fall at Reimers Ranch Park

Bystanders on the scene reported that an adult patient fell about 20 feet and was still located on a cliff.

AUSTIN, Texas — A person is seriously injured after falling approximately 20 feet while rock climbing at Reimers Ranch Park.

At approximately 2:14 p.m. Saturday, Austin-Travis County EMS responded to an emergency call on 23610 Hamilton Pool Road. Bystanders on the scene reported that an adult patient had sustained serious injuries from the fall and was still located on a cliff.

FINAL 23610 HAMILTON POOL RD [Reimers Ranch] high-angle rescue: Adult patient ~20ft rock climbing fall, located, packaged, hoisted & transported by @STAR_Flight_TC to Dell Seton with serious potentially life threatening injuries. EMS no longer on scene. No further info avail — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 12, 2021

ATCEMS and Lake Travis Fire and Rescue proceeded with a high-angle rescue to reach the patient and assess their injuries.

With the help of STAR Flight Travis County, ATCEMS said the patient was secured and flown to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

No further information is currently available.