APD's Chief Chacon appoints new chief of staff, Robin Henderson

AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, the Austin Police Department's newest chief, Joseph Chacon, appointed his new chief of staff. Currently an assistant chief, Robin Henderson will be replacing Troy Gay, who is retiring.

Assistant Chief Rich Guajardo is also retiring, creating another new seat for the chief to fill in the near future. Assistant Chief James Mason is also serving on the APD's administration team.

NEW: Police Chief Joe Chacon is making changes to his leadership lineup, naming Robin Henderson as his chief of staff to replace the retiring Troy Gay. Assistant Chief Rich Guajardo also is retiring, creating a new slot for Chacon to make an appointment. pic.twitter.com/18FwJnDDTY — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) October 13, 2021

Former Chief Brian Manley named Henderson as an assistant chief in February 2020.

Chacon was officially confirmed as the department's next chief earlier this month following a 9-2 vote by the Austin City Council. He was selected over two finalists, Los Angeles Deputy Chief Emada Tingirides and Dallas Assistant Police Chief Avery Moore.

Chief Chacon becomes the second internal candidate Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk has promoted in recent years after Chief Manley.

