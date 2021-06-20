1 dead, 1 injured near South Austin birthday party

Police were called to the 11500 block of Robert Wooding Drive, near Menchaca Road, around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating a deadly overnight shooing in South Austin.

Two people suffered gunshot wounds in the incident. One of the victims died at the scene, while the other was taken to the hospital.

Police believe there were multiple witnesses, as the shooting happened near a birthday party.

Police are asking witnesses to come forward with information.

A suspect is not in custody, but police say there is no threat to the public at this time.