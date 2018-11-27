AUSTIN — A robbery suspect was struck and killed by an 18-wheeler while fleeing police Tuesday afternoon, causing major delays on Interstate Highway 35.

Police first reported around 2:15 p.m. they were investigating the serious injury crash on the 7500 block of North Interstate Highway 35 northbound. Shortly after, police said I-35 northbound was closed from Highway 290 to Rundberg Lane.

Police said the call first came in at 1:45 p.m. reporting a robbery by assault at a nearby Shell gas station. There, a victim reported they were assaulted and robbed in their vehicle. A white female suspect fled in a tan vehicle and a black male suspect fled on foot. He was struck by the truck when he attempted to cross the highway.

Police estimated the man to be in his 30s and the female to be in her 40s.

Police are still seeking the driver of the 18-wheeler, who they said did not stop because they may not have known they struck the man as he ran into the side of the vehicle.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

