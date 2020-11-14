x
Austin police looking for suspects in armed robbery in Del Valle

Police said the robbery happened in a driveway of a residence in Del Valle.

DEL VALLE, Texas — Police are looking for multiple suspects in a late-night robbery that happened in Del Valle.

According to the Austin Police Department, the robbery happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Nov.13 on Sky Harbor Drive. Sky Harbor Drive is located near Pearce Lane and State Highway 45, just a few miles from the Austin Bergstrom International Airport.

The suspects reportedly had guns when they approached the victims in a driveway. They eventually left the home with the victims' property and their vehicle.

A description of the suspects is not available at this time.

Check back on this article for updates.

