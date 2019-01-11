AUSTIN, Texas — Roads in Downtown Austin will be closed to accommodate Formula 1 this weekend.

According to the City of Austin, the following streets will be seeing closures to allow for the Formula One shuttle service to pick up and drop off event goers traveling to the Circuit of the Americas.

Shuttle services will be running from Friday, Nov. 1, at 6 a.m. until Sunday, Nov. 3, at 11:30 p.m.

East Third Street will be closed from Red River to the Interstate Highway 35 frontage road.

Nash Hernandez Sr. Road will also be closed from Comal to Chicon streets during the hours of 6 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The City of Austin suggests drivers to use Cesar Chavez and/or Fifth Street to Trinity or San Jacinto for your north or south alternate route. For your east and west alternate routes, consider using Cesar Chavez and/or Fifth Street to I-35 east.

If you did not purchase an on-site parking pass, you will not be able to park at the Circuit of the Americas during the weekend. No vehicles will be permitted on COTA Boulevard without a valid parking pass.

