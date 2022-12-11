Suspect arrested after allegedly stabbing Bastrop County deputy at southeast Austin H-E-B

The deputy is now recovering after surgery to treat his injuries.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a man allegedly stabbed a Bastrop County sheriff's deputy at a southeast Austin H-E-B on Saturday morning.

Police said the incident happened around 10:45 a.m. at 2508 E. Riverside Drive.

Suspect Jaime Eliseo Canales, 40, is accused of stabbing the deputy multiple times, including in the neck. The deputy is a former officer with APD, the department said.

According to APD, a preliminary investigation, surveillance video and witness statements showed the suspect had shoplifted throughout the store before the stabbing. As he was trying to leave, employees stopped him and requested the items back.

Canales reportedly returned the items and asked for law enforcement. A deputy with the Bastrop County Sheriff's Office arrived at the location for his regular shift at the store and approached the group.

That's when police say Canales stabbed the deputy after a brief interaction.

Austin-Travis County EMS transported the deputy to the Dell Seton Medical Center, where he underwent surgery. He is now recovering.

Canales was arrested and charged with attempted capital murder of a peace officer. He is in the Travis County Jail held on a $100,000 bond.

APD said Canales has a history of shoplifting, robbery and assault, including attacking and threatening his mother.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.

