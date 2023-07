The Austin Fire Department said the brush fire was threatening nearby structures on Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DEL VALLE, Texas — A fire that threatened structures off River Timber Drive in Del Valle on Sunday is now contained, according to the Austin Fire Department.

As of around 3 p.m., crews with AFD and Travis County Fire Rescue ESD No. 11 were working on mop-up efforts. Firefighters were also watching for hotspots, according to AFD.

The fire has caused traffic delays in the area.

No other information is available at this time.