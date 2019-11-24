AUSTIN, Texas — A new program is helping disadvantaged families in southeast Austin gain the skills they need to secure jobs.

"Skill Saturdays" is a new program put on by the River City Youth Foundation to help people in southeast Austin learn new skills to help them find success as Austin's tech industry grows. The program is part of the foundation's two-year "#LearnInATX" campaign to help communities that are "most at-risk from being displaced in the digital revolution," according to their website.

"I've been talking to parents as well as children, and I think that we had some parents who have had a tremendous amount of fear because they've been hearing about automation and they're worried their jobs will be replaced by robots," said Mona Gonzales, the foundation's founder and executive director.

The #LearnInATX campaign, including Skill Saturdays, is initially serving southeast Austin's Dove Springs community because coordinators say minorities in that area face challenges unlike other neighborhoods and are at a greater risk of job displacement.

