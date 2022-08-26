Rideshare company 'Wridz' now serving Austin

The company is currently active in Austin, San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Lubbock, as well as Cincinnati and Chicago.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — There's a new rideshare option now serving Austin.

"Wridz" was founded in Central Texas and is currently active in Austin, San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Lubbock, as well as Cincinnati and Chicago.

The company said the biggest difference between itself and other rideshare options is that Wridz doesn't have surge pricing. Instead, riders can add a "perk," or an optional upfront enticement to the driver to accept the trip. Drivers keep 100% of the "perk" rather than a fraction of the surge amount, Wridz said.

Wridz drivers do have to pay a $100 monthly subscription to drive with the company. But unlike with other rideshares, Wridz said the driver gets to keep the fare charge on top of any perks or tips they make.

Wridz said all drivers are fully vetted with a local, county, state and federal background checks with continuous monitoring. Drivers must also attend an in-person meeting with Wridz to confirm their identity, insurance and vehicle information. During that meeting, drivers are given an in-person drug test.

Wridz will begin service near the Texas-Mexico border soon, and driver sign-up is underway in the Waco area.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Britny Eubank on social media: Twitter