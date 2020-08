Appeals court grants emergency order after Lyft announced it will suspend rideshare activity in California

An appeals court has allowed rideshare companies to continue treating their drivers as independent contractors while the appeal is still in courts.

SAN DIEGO — UPDATE 12 p.m.:

An appeals court has allowed ride-hailing giants Uber and Lyft to continue treating their drivers as independent contractors while an appeal works its way through the court.

Both companies had threatened to shut down if a ruling went into effect Friday morning that would have forced them to treat all their drivers as employees, a change they said would be impossible to accomplish overnight.

At issue is a decision that could re-shape the so-called gig economy as drivers, delivery workers and others who work for popular apps on an as-needed basis seek improved working conditions and benefits that many in the workforce enjoy.

As of 1:15 p.m., Lyft has not officially changed its message to close down at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday night.

Original story below:

On Thursday, rideshare giant Lyft announced they will suspend ridesharing in California at 11:59 PM PT on Thursday, August 20.

In a statement, Lyft said, “We did everything we could to prevent this from happening and keep Lyft available for you, but it wasn’t possible to overhaul our business model and operations in ten days. An overwhelming majority of drivers don’t want us to make these changes either, because they would fundamentally alter how rideshare works, who is able to drive, and when.

We know that millions of people across the state depend on Lyft — from our community of drivers who earn by giving rides, to the essential workers and local residents who take those rides to work or the store — and we’re concerned about how this will impact all of them.”

Lyft says that during the suspension customers can still use Lyft bikes, Lyft scooters and Lyft rentals.