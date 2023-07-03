Man accused of kidnapping a couple who believed he was a rideshare driver in Downtown Austin

Little Abe Hill is facing charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

AUSTIN, Texas — A man has been arrested after allegedly kidnapping a couple from Downtown Austin before forcing the male victim out of the car at gunpoint and taking the female victim back to his home.

According to an affidavit obtained by KVUE, on March 5, at approximately 3:30 a.m., a 911 call came in from the intersection of 14th and Comal streets. The caller stated that a man in a black sedan abducted a woman at gunpoint and left the scene in the vehicle.

Officers made contact with the caller, who further explained the situation.

The caller said he was in Downtown Austin with a woman and the two had been drinking throughout the night. They attempted to hail a rideshare, and a black sedan pulled up to them. Believing the car to be a rideshare, the man and woman got into the backseat. The woman passed out shortly after getting in.

The affidavit states that after driving a short distance, the driver – later identified as 40-year-old Little Abe Hill – abruptly pulled over, got out of the car, pointed a gun at the man's head and told him to get out of the car. After pulling the man out of the car, Hill allegedly got back into the driver's seat and left the scene at a high rate of speed.

The man told police he feared for his own safety and feared for the woman who was asleep in the backseat of the car.

The affidavit states that the man used his Apple Watch to track the location of his cellphone, which was still inside Hill's car. The phone tracked to a location approximately 6.6 miles from where Hill allegedly picked the couple up.

Just before 4 a.m., officers arrived at the residence and could hear a vehicle running inside the closed garage. After officers knocked on the door several times, Hill eventually answered and told officers the car was still on because someone was inside of it.

Fearing for the woman's safety and believing her to be inside Hill's car, officers detained Hill, entered the garage and located the woman passed out in the backseat. While assisting the woman out of the car, officers saw a used condom wrapper in the backseat and also noticed that the zipper of the woman's pants had been tampered with.

In an interview with police, Hill admitted to picking the woman up from Downtown Austin and driving her to his residence. He said he left her in the running car because he didn't want to have to drag her into the house. Hill said he didn't pick up any other people beside the woman, and he brought her to his house because she was too intoxicated to provide her address.

According to the affidavit, the officer interviewing Hill noticed that Hill's pants were unzipped.

Police executed a search warrant of Hill's residence later on the morning of March 5, during which they located two guns, including one similar to the pistol described by the male victim.

A criminal history check of Hill was conducted, which showed he was convicted of a felony offense in June 2018 and sentenced to two years. He was also on parole until February 2020. Based on that information, police believe Hill was unlawfully in possession of the two guns.

Hill is facing charges of kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, as well as felon in possession of a firearm charges. Police said he could face other charges pending further investigation.

Hill was booked into the Travis County Jail on March 5 at 8:15 a.m. The combined bond for the three charges he currently faces is $135,000.