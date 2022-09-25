Texas DPS: Holland man killed in crash on George Bush Turnpike in Richardson

According to TXDPS, the 29-year-old was racing another vehicle when he lost control and struck a guard rail.

RICHARDSON, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has opened an investigation to look into a deadly crash in Richardson.

They said this happened at about 4 p.m. Saturday on the President George Bush Turnpike near Independence Parkway. The victim killed in the crash has been identified as 29-year-old Trey Bradshaw from Holland, Texas.

According to DPS, Bradshaw was racing another driver when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a metal guard rail. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information is available at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.