SAN MARCOS, Texas — Officials have announced a reward increase for more information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for setting the Iconic Village apartments on fire last year.

The City of San Marcos and the Houston Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) will host a news conference Friday morning and said they're increasing the reward from $10,000 to $110,000.

Officials said the reward was increased in a "collaborative effort" by the community.

"This is not only ATF, the City of San Marcos, our business community and the families, but this was also an effort put forth by everybody to bring this reward to where it's at," officials said.

During the conference, a fire official said money was donated from the following:

$25,000 from ATF

$25,000 from the City of San Marcos

$10,000 from the Chamber of Commerce

$10,000 from families involved, including the Frizzell family and the Ortiz family

$40,000 from an anonymous donor in the community

Officials added that they do not have a suspect at this time.

The Iconic Village fire took place on July 20, 2018, killing five people and injuring seven, including one critical injury.

Twenty-year-old Dru Estes of San Antonio, 21-year-old Belinda Moats of Big Wells, 19-year-old Haley Michele Frizzell of San Angelo, 21-year-old David Angel Ortiz of Pasadena, and 23-year-old James Phillip Miranda of Mount Pleasant lost their lives.

Zachary Sutterfield, 21, of San Antonio suffered burns on 70% of his body and was given a 50% chance to live. He survived and shared his story with KVUE earlier this month.

If you have any information regarding this fire, you can call 888-ATF-TIPS.

