CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina — Former Longhorns coach Mack Brown will be officially introduced as the North Carolina Tar Heels head football coach Tuesday at 11 a.m. CT.

Mack. Is. Back.



Please join us in welcoming Mack Brown back to Chapel Hill as the head coach of Carolina football!#MackIsBack #GoHeels https://t.co/klWapNN3ul pic.twitter.com/F2wstxfke3 — Carolina Football (@TarHeelFootball) November 27, 2018

"He knows how to win championships, and he expects his student-athletes to win in the classroom and community, as well”, said UNC Director of Athletics, Bubba Cunningham in release from UNC Athletics. “We are excited about his plans for our football program, and I am thrilled to welcome Coach Brown and wife Sally back to Chapel Hill."

The 2nd winningest football coach in Texas football history and his wife, Sally were captured in photos on the UNC campus on the @TarHeelFootball Twitter page.

Brown guided North Carolina to three top 10-win seasons, six consecutive bowl games, and two top 10 finishes in the Associate Press poll at UNC between 1988 and 1997 prior to becoming the head football at Texas in 1998.

