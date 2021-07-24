Retired school employee in Lockhart gives out hundreds of backpacks to kids

Connie S. Amaya worked for Lockhart ISD for 46 years, but now that she is retired, she continues to give back to students in her community.

LOCKHART, Texas — A grandmother and retired school employee here in Lockhart is making sure the kids in her community are ready to head back to class. Connie S. Amaya spent the day handing out free clothing and backpacks to kids getting ready for the new school year.

She bought 300 backpacks, and today 152 of those backpacks went home with very grateful kids. She is using the power of giving, to share her passion for education.



“I know that it's something that someone needs,” says Amaya. “I have been blessed. And so I want to share with the students and with the community."



Kids were thrilled to pick out their backpacks, which ranged in colors and patterns. Many young girls were excited about the unicorn and mermaid backpacks!

PHOTOS: Connie S. Amaya Backpack Drive 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

“I am excited that I am here and I really like it,” said six-year-old Katie Castillo. “Because it is my favorite day, and I love unicorns."



Amaya says the smiles of the children mean everything to her, and she knows these backpacks and clothes mean a lot to others, especially in a year as hard as this past one.



“Some of them have told me stories of their parents losing their jobs during the pandemic and that they really appreciate, you know, what I'm doing,” explains Amaya.





This is Amaya's second annual backpack drive, but before this she was helping kids and families as a secretary registrar for the Lockhart Pride High School. She worked there for 46 years.

“Oh, gosh. Well, when I started there, we had a typewriter,” smiles Amaya. “That's what I used at the beginning.”



With the help of her family members, who are also current and former Lockhart ISD staff members, Connie is passing on the excitement of learning to the next generation.



“If I can at least give them one tool for when they're returning to school, then I've met my goal,” Amaya shares. “I will be giving not only to our students but to our community.”



Amaya says she is just giving back to the community she cares so deeply about, the community she will always be cheering on.



"I would like to say Go Lions!" laughs Amaya.



Amaya’s next Back-to-School Backpack Drive will be on Saturday, August 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Lockhart Lion’s Club.