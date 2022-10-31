Group offers resources for people with Down syndrome, their families

The goal of DSACT is to provide resources and support for the families and individuals with Down syndrome, as well as education for community members.

AUSTIN, Texas — October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month, and those touched by the disability say it's important to talk about it all year long.

One group that is advocating for resources and inclusion is the Down Syndrome Association of Central Texas (DSACT).

The goal of DSACT is to provide resources and support for the families and individuals with Down syndrome. Additionally, they strive to provide education to everyone in the community to encourage more inclusivity.

"It's really important for the community. It's not just services for the families with someone in Down syndrome. It's for everyone. We really need to bring in the entire community so that they can support their fellow community members," said DSACT Director of Operations Jessica Patton.

One community member that uses the resources and services provided by DSACT is Connolly Lees. Lees' daughter has Down syndrome and says that her disability touches just about every aspect of her life, but at the end of the day, she's still an 8-year-old kid who likes to do things like play with her friends and loves school.

"They really have done tremendous things for the community. And and it's not just about Down syndrome. The more inclusive you make the world for a kid with Down syndrome, the more inclusive it is for anyone with a disability," Lees said.

Lees added that awareness of her daughter's disability is important to remove barriers and stigma.

"When your child has something that makes them different, it can sort of put up barriers to access to the classroom, access to friends, access to all kinds of things. And so being part of and participating with the Down Syndrome Association helps, you know, what types of supports will be most effective, how, what kind of help to ask for."

DSCAT also puts on different community activities for families of those with Down syndrome. Anyone interested in learning more about their efforts or donating to the cause can find their information here.