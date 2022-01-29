Nearby residents express concern about planned jet fuel farm at Austin airport

Neighbors claimed they were not aware of the proposed site, while others are worried about the close proximity to homes.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport hosted a series of meetings both in English and Spanish to share information about a proposed jet fuel facility.

The project has been met with some opposition. Some neighbors claimed they were not aware of the proposed site, while others are worried about the close proximity to homes.

"Seems like it's a pretty much done deal," Gavino Fernandez said.

Fernandez is with an organization made up of Mexican-American land owners in East Austin and he said he's joining nearby neighbors to speak against it.

"I share my concerns just with those neighbors that are just across the street because while we may think that the inevitable will never happen, unfortunately it does," Fernandez said.

Airport leaders told KVUE that the jet fuel facility, part of the airport’s master plan for growth approved by the Austin City Council in 2018, is needed to keep up with increasing airline and passenger demands.

The Federal Aviation Administration approved the project in 2020, finding “no significant impact” following a federal review under the National Environmental Policy Act. That process did not include public engagement, but the process to approve the airport's master plan did.

"I think about us, you know, we're out here," Amanda Carrillo said. She lives near the proposed site for the fuel facility.

Carrillo said she isn't convinced it's good for their health or safety.

"My personal concern is that it's extremely close to our homes, even though they say that it's going to be safe," Carrillo said. "What if something does happen? You know, what are they going to do if it explodes?"

The plan to build the new facility is already in the works, but residents said they'll continue speaking up.

Construction is expected to begin in the spring and should be completed in two years.

For more information on the proposed jet fuel facility, visit speakupaustin.org