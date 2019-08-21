AUSTIN, Texas — Residents at the North Lamar Mobile Home Park protested their property management on Tuesday night after they say they haven't had gas in their house, and their trash hasn't been picked up for more than a week.

Residents were joined by Austin City Council Member for District 4, Greg Casar, along with BASTA for a tour of the neighborhood to show what they say has been happening.

Residents at North Lamar Mobile Home Park show Austin City Council Member Greg Casar their neighborhood.

According to a press release, management attempted to install a new fence which resulted in the puncturing of gas and water lines on the property. Holes from attempts to install the fence are still visible near the street.

They say a gas company has been out to assess damages and advised residents that the problem will likely take weeks to fix.

It also says management built a dumpster enclosure that obstructs traffic, including garbage collectors.

It says the dumpsters are overflowing and haven't been emptied in over a week and that residents are concerned about school bus pick-up on the narrow street.

Dumpster enclosure near the street.

Council member Casar says change has to happen.

"We're demanding change, the city can start instituting fines immediately and we’re asking for just basic respect or dignity for the people that live here," said Casar. "These families do not deserve to have to work so many hours to barely be able to make it in Austin and then to come home and find out that their landlord busted some gas pipes and busted some water pipes out of negligence. I mean it's just wrong."

Jennifer Salazar, who lives at the mobile home park, says the situation is frustrating.

"It's just unsanitary," said Salazar. "Nobody wants to live in a dirty place without water or with out gas. It is just ridiculous that we're having to pay rent for this month to be quite honest."

She's lived here with her family for 14 years and says the lack of communication between management and its residents is an ongoing situation.

"We have been without gas for a week and a day now. So people are not able to cook inside their homes, they’re not able to use their dryers, they're not able to use hot water inside their homes," said Salazar, "It's frustrating because you start to wonder if management even knows what’s happening with the property – if management cares. It just seems like we’re just a check that they collect at the end of the month."

The protest ended with residents submitting letters and a petition to the management office.

