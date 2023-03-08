Austin leaders encourage residents to apply for STEAR program for help during wildfires

The State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry program helps emergency officials in your county determine where you are and what you need during natural disasters.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin and Travis County leaders are encouraging residents to apply for a program designed to help out individuals in need during natural disasters.

The State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry (STEAR) is a free registry that provides local emergency planners and emergency responders with additional information on the needs in their community, according to the website.

"We can best support those who are vulnerable if we know in advance where you are, what resources you may need," said Ken Snipes, Austin director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. "Knowing when to evacuate saves lives. If you or your neighbors have physical or mobility limitations, please register with STEAR."

To help identify where you are on the map, officials divide whose management you fall under. There are 243 total jurisdictions statewide that participate in the program.

Individuals who have disabilities, limited mobility, or are considered medically fragile qualify for this free program.

Those who are registered will help leaders like Austin Mayor Kirk Watson know what resources to send to his community.

In the event of an evacuation, Austin police say they will go door to door and they will use a PA system to give evacuees instructions. They’ll also communicate through social media platforms.

Leaders say it’s important to remember to sign up every year.

You can register here or by calling 211, or use your video telephone relay option of choice to contact 211 at 877-541-7905 (Texas Information Referral Network).

Officials emphasize that just because you register, does not 100% guarantee you will receive specific services during emergencies.