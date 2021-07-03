x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Rescue operations transition to recovery for missing swimmer at Lake Travis

Rescue operations have now transitioned to recovery mode for a missing adult who Austin-Travis County EMS say failed to resurface in Lake Travis.
Police lights.

AUSTIN, Texas — Rescue operations have now transitioned to recovery mode for a missing adult who Austin-Travis County EMS say went under water and failed to resurface in Lake Travis.

Around 5 p.m. on Saturday, ATCEMS responded to a call from 5973 Hiline Road about a missing swimmer. 

According to ATCEMS, multiple rescue assets from Lake Travis Fire Rescue, Lake Patrol and the Travis County Sheriff's Office arrived on the scene and utilized a side-scan radar to begin searching for the swimmer.  Initial search efforts were in the area of mile marker 10 and in 80-100 feet of water. 

STARFlight Travis County also arrived on the scene and began an overhead search. Rescue boats are reporting that missing swimmers boat is anchored in 80-90 feet of water.

According to ATCEMS, the side-scan radar is currently not identifying the location of the missing swimmer.  

As of 5:30 p.m,  ATCEMS reported that rescue operations are now transitioning to recovery, and recovery efforts will be turned over to law enforcement. 

No further information is available.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

San Antonio teen’s body recovered at Port Aransas beach, father died trying to save him

Rodney Reed supporters rally at Texas State Capitol

2 of the City of Austin's 78 possible locations for a sanctioned homeless camp are still in the running