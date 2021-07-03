Rescue operations transition to recovery for missing swimmer at Lake Travis

Rescue operations have now transitioned to recovery mode for a missing adult who Austin-Travis County EMS say failed to resurface in Lake Travis.

AUSTIN, Texas — Rescue operations have now transitioned to recovery mode for a missing adult who Austin-Travis County EMS say went under water and failed to resurface in Lake Travis.

Around 5 p.m. on Saturday, ATCEMS responded to a call from 5973 Hiline Road about a missing swimmer.

According to ATCEMS, multiple rescue assets from Lake Travis Fire Rescue, Lake Patrol and the Travis County Sheriff's Office arrived on the scene and utilized a side-scan radar to begin searching for the swimmer. Initial search efforts were in the area of mile marker 10 and in 80-100 feet of water.

STARFlight Travis County also arrived on the scene and began an overhead search. Rescue boats are reporting that missing swimmers boat is anchored in 80-90 feet of water.

According to ATCEMS, the side-scan radar is currently not identifying the location of the missing swimmer.

As of 5:30 p.m, ATCEMS reported that rescue operations are now transitioning to recovery, and recovery efforts will be turned over to law enforcement.

No further information is available.