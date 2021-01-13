Quarterly report shows steady increase in Austin gun crimes

The report shows an increase in violent offenses over the past five years.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department on Tuesday released its quarterly report on gun crimes, which shows an increase in incidents during the third quarter of 2020.

According to the report, the third quarter saw 435 reports of violent offenses involving firearms. A total 364 were reported in quarter two and 289 in quarter two.

Already, 2020 has outpaced the previous five years without fourth-quarter reporting. Here's a closer look at the numbers:

2020 (Q1-Q3) – 1,079

2019 – 1,052

2018 – 1,002

2017 – 979

2016 – 972

2015 – 689

To develop its report, the APD first looks at trends for major violent offenses (murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault) involving firearms from 2015 through the end of third quarter 2020.

"We start with a big-picture view of the numbers and then drill down into the specific types of offenses," the report states. "The total number of offenses through the third quarter of 2020 surpassed the yearly totals for the previous five years."

The report also states that events like the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest may have had an impact on 2020 reporting.

"The impacts of COVID-19 began to be felt in Austin by the middle of March, 2020," it states. "Like many cities, Austin began to experience large protests and social unrest in late May. It is not possible to determine at this time how much of the change in crime is due to these very unusual circumstances."

According to the report, robbery and "aggravated assault non-family violence" continued to be the most common offenses. Murder started the year out higher than the past five years and continued that trend through the end of the third quarter. Robbery numbers stayed around average through April but then began to increase.

Other specific offenses listed in the report include unlawful carrying of a gun (UCW), possession of a firearm by a felon (PFF) and disorderly conduct – gun offenses (DOC). So far, these incidents reported in 2020 are also on track to beat last year's:

2020 (Q1-Q3) – 800

2019 – 824

2018 – 680

2017 – 678

2016 – 566

2015 – 502

It is important to note that Austin's population has also increased steadily over the past five years.

The report, which also shows an increase in lost/stolen firearms, can be read in full here.