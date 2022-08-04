Corpus Christi is the most affordable beach town for homebuyers, report says

At $102 a square foot, Corpus Christi tied with Mobile, Alabama as the most affordable beach town with more than 100,000 residents.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Homebuyers across the U.S. looking to live the beach life may want to check out what Corpus Christi has to offer.

Property Shark has ranked Corpus Christi as the most affordable beach city with more than 100,000 residents to buy a house in for 2022.

Only five cities with more than 100,000 residents ranked among the 25 most affordable beach communities.

Corpus Christi is the most populous city on the list with 326,000 residents and also has the largest median home size at 2,147 square feet.

24 of the communities in the top 25 are located in the South, the report said. Florida, Mississippi and Texas contributed the most with nine, seven and five locations, respectively. Alabama joined them with two beach destinations.

You can read the full report here.

