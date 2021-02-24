Rep. Talarico files Texas Climate Action Act bill

"Extreme weather events will become more frequent if we don’t address the root cause of this storm: climate change," said Talarico.

AUSTIN, Texas — Local Texas Rep. James Talarico (D-Round Rock) is using the recent winter storms disaster as a way to highlight the need to take action against climate change.

On Wednesday, Rep. Talarico announced that he has filed House Bill 2206, or the Texas Climate Action Act, to create a climate action plan to help the state become safer, cleaner and greener.

"Last week, Texas saw a glimpse of what the future will look like if the state does not begin to address climate change," his office said. "4.4 million Texans without power, 14 million Texans without water, and at least 80 deaths – this is an environmental crisis that will not go away."

The bill mandates that Texas develop a plan to prepare for future climate disasters while also setting emission goals for 2030, 2040 and 2050.

“Extreme weather events will become more frequent if we don’t address the root cause of this storm: climate change,” said Talarico. “Last week’s disaster was not the first climate disaster in Texas, and it won’t be the last. Today I’m introducing the Texas Climate Action Act which will marshal the resources of our state government to fight climate change.”

Following the crippling winter storms last week that left millions of Texans without power and water for days, experts have said the nation needs to brace itself for more deadly storms in the future.

