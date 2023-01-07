Paddleboard and kayak rental companies preparing for big Fourth of July weekend

The Fourth of July is one of the most lucrative weekends for companies that specialize in water activities.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Lady Bird Lake is an iconic landmark of Downtown Austin. And as soon as the sun comes out, paddleboards and kayaks frequently cover the lake.

The Fourth of July is no different.

"It's unofficially the largest paddleboard gathering in the U.S.,” said Chase Sturn, owner of Lady Bird Lake Rentals.

All paddleboard and kayak rental companies say the same thing about the Fourth of July.

"The phone starts ringing, and it's nonstop,” said Alvin Cantu, general manager of Texas Rowing Center. "By that midday Fourth of July, we're likely to sell out."

"Nonstop people coming in,” said Brad Portner, owner of Austin Paddle Co.

"I'm expecting to sell out this weekend,” Sturn said.

Lady Bird Lake Rentals has partnered with Austin Paddle Co. so they can be fully prepared for the expected busy weekend.

"That's a whole thing about this partnership. Before this weekend, we want to be able to supply the demand,” Sturn said.

Austin Paddle Co. has hundreds of paddleboards in storage in the event they sell out of the ones on location. Portner said this time of year, in addition to renting, many customers decide to invest in paddleboarding.

"We sell these inflatable paddleboard packages, and with the Fourth coming up, for a lot of people it just makes sense to go ahead and buy them,” Portner said.

The Texas Rowing Center has also prepared their stock and staff for the weekend, stocking 500 paddleboards and 250 kayaks ready to rent. The Fourth of July is such a huge day for business that the company said they start hiring people in the spring to get ready for July 4.

Each of these companies all share one thing in common: the love of seeing their customers experience the joy of a day on the water.



“I just love that first time experience when people really get to get out there,” Sturn said.



“That's one of my favorite things is like, getting reviews or hearing people after they took one of our boards out, knowing that they had a great time on the water with friends,” Portner said.

Melia Masumoto on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram