Rental boat captain shares advice on how to stay safe on the water this Fourth of July Weekend

Last year, Texas Parks and Wildlife saw an uptick in the number of boat crashes and deaths in Travis County on Fourth of July weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — Fourth of July weekend means a lot of people are getting ready to take their boats out on the water, and law enforcement and boat rentals services are getting ready for big crowds at Lake Travis.

A game warden with Texas Parks and Wildlife told KVUE they saw an uptick in boat crashes and deaths for Fourth of July weekend in 2020 and are expecting more problems on the water this year.

“Last year, I had some Canadians on my boat on the Fourth of July and they just said Texas knows how to have fun,” said Cody Taylor, boat captain at Keep Austin Wet Boat Rentals.

But Taylor knows that with extra fun, you need to take some extra safety measures. He said if you don’t have a commercial captain driving you around, you need to make sure your driver is sober.

“They get drunk and then they leave the helm, they don’t wear their lanyard, which keeps you right here in the driver’s seat,” said Taylor. “And when they leave the helm with the engine running, that’s just dangerous.”

Last year, Texas Parks and Wildlife cited 42 people for boating while intoxicated. And Taylor said, not only should your drive be sober, but they need to be experienced.

“If you haven’t driven much, you don’t know that you shouldn’t have a lot of people in your bow, and when you have all that weight in the front, it’s just going to suck the boat under the water,” explained Taylor.

A scary situation can happen quickly if you’re not being safe. Last year, Texas Parks and Wildlife said there were 21 boat crashes, three boat crash deaths, and seven people who drowned in open water statewide. That’s why you always need to be prepared and have life jackets on board but. hopefully, you won’t need to use them.

“To me, if you are having to pull out life jackets, and have everyone put jackets on, then you have already messed up and put people in a situation that is unsafe,” said Taylor.

Law enforcement will be out on the water over the weekend looking for people breaking the law, and they will cite you if you’re not following the rules.

“I know they will have a lot of emergency responses and a lot of SOS signals, this weekend,” said Taylor. “And I love seeing groups of people come together, so people can safely have fun.”