AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin community is remembering one of the city's best-known news anchors who died on May 22 after a brief illness.

Dick Ellis, who anchored KVUE's newscasts through the 80s and 90s, was laid to rest Thursday.

Ellis' granddaughter, Addy Ables, honored her grandfather who she referred to as "Pop." Her message focused on sweet and fond memories of her childhood with her grandfather. Ellis was lightheartedly referred to as "The Man, The Myth, The Legend" in his family.

Ables joked about how he was not always a wonderful cook, but was a wonderful storyteller. Ellis told her about a time he thought if he doubled the cake recipe, he had to double the baking time. Ables said that made her feel better about her baking skills, which prompted laughs from the crowd.

Ables took a moment to honor her "Pop" by playing a song on her violin.

Ellis' funeral was held at the Crestview Baptist Church in Georgetown.

Ellis recently returned to KVUE to work on a series of special news reports about unsolved crime cases in the Austin-area.

The former University of Texas graduate began his broadcast career at his hometown radio station before working for KTBC Radio and serving as a city hall reporter for KTBC-TV, FOX 7.

Some of the highlights of his career include his work covering the 1991 murders of four girls at a North Austin yogurt shop and the national political conventions in 1984 and 1988.

The funeral was held at 2 p.m. at Crestview Baptist Church in Georgetown. Ellis was 69 years old when he died.

