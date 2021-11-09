Reimers Ranch Park designated as an International Dark Sky Park

The designation is a result of the park's work to preserve and protect views of the night sky over Travis County.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Milton Reimers Ranch Ranch Park has now officially been designated as an International Dark Sky Park. The Travis County Commissioners Court approved a proclamation accepting the designation Tuesday morning.

According to a release from the commissioners' court, the designation, in partnership with the International Dark Sky Association (IDA), will help protect the night sky over Travis County. The park had to meet several criteria to earn the designation.

The nighttime sky at the park had to be "sufficiently free from light pollution," both above the park at the zenith and light domes along the horizon, to provide a view of the stars and the Milky Way Galaxy. The park also had to implement responsible outdoor lighting practices that minimized effects on nocturnal wildlife and the local neighborhood while preserving the views of the night sky.

“Reimers Ranch is a well-known and well-loved park in western Travis County. This designation makes our parkland even more special,” said Ann Howard, Travis County Commissioner for Precinct 3. “Reimers Ranch Park offers breathtaking panoramic views of the Texas Hill Country, and it’s exciting to see it be recognized for its exceptional quality of starry nights.”

The 2,427-acre park is in southwest Travis County and offers various amenities for hikers, fishers, bikers and more. It is also home to Reimers Observatory, a public observatory with two telescopes.

“Milton Reimers Ranch Park will be another strategic piece in preserving the night sky in Hill Country, Texas,” said Ruskin Hartley, executive director of the IDA. “Each certified place continues to raise awareness by providing outreach opportunities and access to pristine night skies, especially for people who live in cities like Austin."

Reimers Observatory is scheduled to resume public programs later this year after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release. The programs focus on teaching visitors about the starry sky with staff using laser pointers to pinpoint constellations, planets and other interesting parts of the Milky Way.