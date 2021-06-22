Reimagined interactive art exhibit featured in Fortlandia coming to Butler Hike and Bike Trail

The Trail Foundation will unveil "territories." Friday, June 25 at Lakeshore Park in Butler Hike and Bike Trail.

AUSTIN, Texas — A piece from last year’s Fortlandia event is coming to the Butler Hike and Bike Trail.

The Trail Foundation will unveil "territories." on Friday, June 25, from 9-11 a.m. at Lakeshore Park, according to a press release from Austin Parks and Recreation.

"Territories." was a part of the 2020 Fortlandia event at Ladybird Johnson Wildflower Center. Designed by Mark Odom Studio, the interactive art experience was re-imagined for the Butler Trail in partnership with Austin Parks and Recreation.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with our friends at the Wildflower Center to host 'territories.', and can’t wait to see children and adults alike enjoying this new creative, interactive feature on the Trail,” The Trail Foundation CEO Heidi Anderson said in the press release.

The concept of "territories." is based on the game pickup sticks. It is made up of a series of separate territories meant “to expose infinite ways to tunnel, crawl, claim and discover space.”

The project was a collaboration between Mark Odom Studio, Jeremy Smith of Citadel Development Services, Matthew Conklin of Makehaus Design & Fabrication Studio and Nathan Nordstrom.

“The second life of "territories." allows even more people the chance to engage and perhaps stay a little longer out in nature,” Founding Principal of Mark Odom Studio Mark Odom said. “Wayfinding and sightlines from different access points were addressed in this new iteration and we welcomed the opportunity to work with The Trail Foundation and City of Austin on further activating green space along the trail.”

Fortlandia is a collection of artistic forts designed to connect visitors with art and nature. 2020 was Fortlandia's third showcase.