AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas is asking the city to foot an important bill for a big road project near the school, as a sort of "credit" toward a possible golf course purchase.

Thursday, the Austin City Council will be making a decision for the future of the Lions Municipal Golf Course. The lease for the property between the University of Texas and the city is set to expire in May.

KVUE

People advocating for an extension of the lease plan to highlight the almost 100-year history of the course in Austin. They said it was the first racially integrated municipal golf course in the south.

Looking at the road project, this could create issues, especially if you're going to a UT garme or going near the arena.

Leaders from UT say the University's stem needs to realign Red River to accommodate expansion of the Dell Medical School and the new arena.

RELATED: Construction coming on I-35 near San Marcos outlets

RELATED: Drivers say changes to US 290 East overdue

Red River would be shifted to the west side of the stadium, routing it on what is now Robert Dedman Drive and up to East Dean Keeton Street. Dedman Drive is already narrow, so this could possibly lead to slower and more congested traffic.

According to our partners at the Austin American-Statesman, the university is proposing the city pay the estimated $25 million to make these changes. In exchange, UT will "credit" that cash toward the city for when they buy the Muny Golf Course. It could also go towards other possible future project. At a work session earlier this week - some city council members expressed some concerns.

This is far from a done deal. Other options on the table include not having the city pay for any of it, or not mixing up the two deals. The city council's meeting start at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday.