Which states surrounding Texas have legalized recreational weed?

In the South, recreational marijuana is currently hard to come by.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — For the foreseeable future, chances are slim that recreational marijuana will be legalized in the State of Texas.

On this 420 day, we're taking a look at the states surrounding Texas that have legalized recreational weed.

As of April 1, New Mexico started selling recreational marijuana, becoming one of 18 states in the nation to legalize it. New Mexico is the only state sitting directly next to Texas that has made recreational marijuana legal. Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas allow medical marijuana, but like all other states in the southern U.S., recreational marijuana is illegal.

Of course, going west, many states have passed recreational marijuana laws.

Colorado, Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Montana all have legalized recreational marijuana. Looking east, there are several other states that have legalized recreational marijuana.

Here's a full list of states where recreational weed is legal:

Alaska

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Illinois

Maine

Maryland

Michigan

Montana

Nevada

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

Oregon

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

KVUE has chronicled the ongoing failed attempts to legalize weed in Texas.

Medical marijuana, however, has had some successes in the state. House Bill 1535 went into effect Sept. 1, 2021, adding all forms of cancer and post-traumatic stress disorder to the list of qualifying conditions and doubling the amount of THC allowed in marijuana products.