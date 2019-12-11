AUSTIN, Texas — The coldest temperatures since March are expected by Wednesday morning. The current record low in Austin for Wednesday is 27 degrees set back in 1911. The KVUE Storm Team is forecasting for Austin to at least tie the 108-year-old record.

While many spots in the Hill Country will be in the low 20s for their lows, most of the metro will be in the mid to upper 20s by sunrise Wednesday. A light to calm wind is expected so, unlike Tuesday morning, wind chills will not be an issue.

Low temperatures will be even colder in Waco and Dallas overnight, while South Texas will remain in the 30s to near 40 degrees.

Highs on Wednesday will struggle to get out of the 40s. Rain chances increase late Wednesday and continue through Thursday with highs in the 40s.

The sunshine returns Friday and highs in the 60s return this weekend.

