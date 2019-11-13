CEDAR PARK, Texas — Editor's note: The related video was published in September.

The Cedar Park Police Department is investigating after discovering a razor blade stuck into a Walmart shopping cart handle.

Police said officers were sent to assist around 11 a.m. Wednesday at 201 Walton Way. There, firefighters said they discovered a single razor blade stuck underneath the plastic part of the shopping cart handle.

Officials said the victim suffered cuts to her hand and she was transported to an area hospital.

Police said the incident is currently under investigation to determine if this was intentional or possibly an accident.

"We would like to take this time to remind you to always be aware of your surroundings and to be extra vigilant," police said. "If you do come across anything suspicious, don’t hesitate to call the police."

A spokesperson for Walmart released the following statement:

“We’re grateful the customer wasn’t seriously hurt and find it disturbing that someone would try to intentionally injure a customer or associate. We are assisting police, and immediately began checking all shopping carts once we were made aware of the situation and are continuing periodic checks.”

