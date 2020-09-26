Round Rock police investigating after stabbing death

The victim, identified as 17-year-old Adam Hilzer of Round Rock, was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Police in Round Rock are investigating after a teenager found with a stab wound on Friday afternoon later died at the hospital.

Police said they received reports of a man with a stab wound on Rawhide Loop, a neighborhood near Sky Ridge Plaza, around 3:40 p.m.

The victim, identified as 17-year-old Adam Hilzer of Round Rock, was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Bernie Villegas at bvillegas@roundrocktexas.gov or call 512-671-2709. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.