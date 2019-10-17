AUSTIN, Texas — Coyote spottings aren't necessarily a rare occurrence in the Austin area, but have you ever seen one that was completely black?

Just in time for the Halloween season, the Austin Animal Center said they've made a "spooky sighting."

"Our Wildlife Officers started receiving reports of a black coyote in Austin, so they installed cameras to catch a sighting. It took three months before we were able to capture this handsome fella on camera!"

The shelter said even though he may look a little bit different than his coyote friends, that didn't stop them from hanging out with the special creature. He was spotted with five other coyotes with typical coats.

"The black coat is thought to come from hybridization somewhere along the way with domestic dogs, but nobody knows how or why it arises," the shelter said. "Our Wildlife Officers will continue to monitor this guy's activity, but are treating him as a regular coyote (we just really love to see his gorgeous face!)."

The Austin Animal Center wants to remind citizens that if a coyote is seen during the day in an urban area, the animal should be hazed. That means using deterrents to move an animal out of the area to discourage it from returning.

RELATED:

Coyote caught chasing after loose dog in Austin

North Austin resident worried about increase of foxes in neighborhood

"It's important for them to learn that coming out during the day is scary, and they should stick to hunting at night," said the animal shelter. "We can share space with coyotes, but not time!"

The shelter is choosing not to disclose where the rare coyote was spotted, as they wish to keep it safe.

RELATED: Coyotes kill more than 12 pets in Austin neighborhood, homeowners claim

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'Tarzan' actor Ron Ely's wife stabbed to death by son

Meet the cast of 'The Sandlot' at special screening in Dripping Springs

Austin City Council to consider three separate ordinances on homeless camping ban at meeting