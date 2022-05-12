Ransomware attack hits Travis Central Appraisal District

The attack is impacting services for Travis County Property Owners.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The Travis Central Appraisal District (TCAD) is working to resolve an issue that was caused by a ransomware attack.

The attack is impacting services for Travis County property owners. However, the Travis County Tax Office reports that property tax bills and payments are not impacted.

“We are working with the appropriate agencies to resolve this issue,” said TCAD Chief Appraiser Marya Crigler. “At this time, we do not have an estimate on how long it will take to restore our network.”

According to agency, customers can expect issues with phone lines and online chat. However, there is no impact on the TCAD website and online property search. TCAD also stated that staff will still be able to answer property-related questions and process homestead exemption applications, but there may be a delay in response time.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience during this time. We are working diligently to get our systems fully restored as quickly as possible,” said Crigler.

If you have any questions or need to contact TCAD, you are asked to send an email at csinfo@tcadcentral.org.

TCAD will also provide updates on the situation.