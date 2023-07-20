Forensic science upgrades help identify remains found 15 years ago

Ralph Eric Hucher was a Vietnam veteran who was last in contact with family in 2002, police said. Hucher was originally from Texas.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville Police Department identified human remains found in May 2008 as those of a Vietnam War veteran originally from Texas.

Monday, HPD said, forensic analysis confirmed the remains belonged to Ralph Eric Hucher. Hucher was 52 years old when he was last in contact with family in 2002, according to police.

The remains were discovered in a wooded area along Old Highway 20 in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County. Investigators found personal belongings including a lighter, binoculars, pocketknife, glasses, and a jacket.

Two years ago, in May 2021, HPD says Cristy Kissel, a forensic genealogist with Ceartas Forensic Services, used newer DNA technology to help obtain a more robust DNA profile.

Confirmation from the FBI DNA Lab linked the genetic material from the remains matched Hucher. His relatives were notified about the positive identification, and HPD is coordinating the return of his remains.