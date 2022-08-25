Rally demanding action on high electricity bills held outside Public Utility Commission meeting

While the rally went on outside, the PUC introduced a new commissioner and announced the creation of a public engagement office.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Public Utility Commission of Texas met on Thursday as protesters gathered outside of the meeting.

Members of the Sierra Club rallied outside in an effort to have their voices be heard as they demand commissioners take action to stop high electricity bills.

"We're sick of these higher and higher electricity bills that are occurring here in Texas and we're tired of them ignoring the most cheapest solution to our grid crisis, which is energy efficiency," one rally attendee said.

Inside, the commission introduced a new commissioner, Kathleen Jackson. She's a chemical engineer by training and joins the PUC to lead energy conservation and efficiency efforts. Jackson led efforts on water conservation during her time on the Texas Water Development Board.

“Energy efficiency is critical to the future of grid resiliency in our fast-growing state,” Jackson said in a PUC media release. “I look forward to visiting with Texans about their thoughts and recommendations to strengthen energy efficiency and my priorities will be laser-focused on ensuring grid reliability and cost-savings for all Texans through energy efficiency.”

The PUC also talked about ways to build power lines faster so more electricity could be pulled from power plants during periods of high demand.

During its meeting, the commission announced the creation of the Office of Public Engagement. The new office will serve as a resource for those who wish to participate in electricity, water and telecommunications issues before the PUC. The PUC said the office will provide a single point of contact for customers, stakeholders, legislators and others to make their voices heard.

