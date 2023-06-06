LIVE: Family of Rajan Moonesinghe to hold press conference on Tuesday

The family plans to talk about the investigation with the Austin Police Department.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The family of Rajan Moonesinghe – who was shot and killed by an Austin police officer last year – is holding a press conference this week.

In November 2022, police responded to Moonesinghe's home after someone called saying there was a man standing outside holding a rifle and pointing it at his own home.

When police arrived, they saw the man, who was later identified as Moonesinghe, and told him to drop the gun. Then, immediately after giving the command, police said an officer opened fire. When they approached him, officers started performing life-saving measures. Moonesinghe was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Now his family wants answers. Ruth Moonesinghe and family and friends will hold a press conference at Austin City Hall at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

They plan to talk about the investigation with the Austin Police Department.

You can watch the press conference on KVUE.com, KVUE+, KVUE's app and KVUE's YouTube.