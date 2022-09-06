City of Austin seeks feedback on park planned for Rainey Street

A "plática" will be held this month for members of the community to provide input on possible plans for the park space.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Members of the community are invited to give their input at a meeting this month about a park space planned for Rainey Street in Downtown Austin.

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department and the ESB-MACC Advisory Board are hosting a “plática” (community meeting) about the development at 64 Rainey St. The meeting will take place at the ESB-MACC Auditorium at 600 River St. from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 29.

Recent city council actions mean planning the development as a park that tells the story of the Rainey Street Historic District is now possible, the City of Austin said.

Participants will have the opportunity to review the recommended elements of the park space and provide guidance on priorities, experience the current space at 64 Rainey St., share community memories and work with others on a masterplan, with different models of what could be possible in the space.

Additional opportunities for information and feedback will be available at the ESB-MACC during Viva Mexico on Sept. 17 and Austin Museum Day on Sept. 18.

The lot at 64 Rainey St. was dedicated as parkland in 2014. After years of leasing the space for staging for the high-rise at 70 Rainey St., the location is now available to develop into a park space for visitors, the City said.

A council resolution adopted in June directed the Parks and Recreation Department to collaborate with the Mexican American Cultural Center Advisory Board (MACC Board) to conduct a community meeting by Oct. 1, 2022, to receive feedback on what should be included in the park space.

More information can be found on the project website.